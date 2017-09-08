TeePhlow joins galamsey fight | Entertainment 2017-09-08

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Ghana’s prolific rap artist, TeePhlow, has declared his support for government in the fight against illegal mining, referred to as ‘galamsey.’

This follows the release of his music video entitled Phlowducation.

The artist is known for his rap delivery and wordplay, which he did effortlessly in this track.

Teephlow, until recently, was under the management of Last 2 Music Group.

These inseparables (Hammer and Teephlow) parted ways, the reason we are yet to be told.

However, Hammer named Teephlow the “Prince of Rap,” during the signing ceremony when Teephlow joined Spyder Lee Entertainment.

Teephlow after the signing has been slow in terms of music, according to entertainment pundits.

However, our sources at Spyder Lee camp hint that the delay is as a result of an EP (extended play) album Teephlow is set to release before December this year.

“We don’t have official confirmation from the artist himself or his management, however, a close pal of his big brother (IB) who happens to be his operations manager hints some great collaboration on the EP,” the sources revealed.