South African referee to handle Uganda-Ghana World Cup qualifier in October

South African referee Daniel Frazer Bennett has been appointed by FIFA to officiate the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Uganda next month.

The 41-year-old will be aided on the lines by Seychelles duo Adelaide Eldrick Giles Mathieu and Marie Steve acting as the assistant referee 1 and 2 respectively.

Fred Nelson Emile Louis also from Seychelles will be the fourth official.

The referee assessor for the game will be Evehe Divine Raphael from Cameroon.

Kenya’s Omar Abubaker Yusuf Mohamed will also be serving as the fourth official.

The game will be played at the Namboole Stadium on October 7.

