Schwarzenegger’s husband uncouth – Namoale

Abrokwa was heard and seen in the video threatening to douse his wife’s face in acid

Former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, Nii Amassah Namoale, has described the estranged husband of Afia Schwarzenegger, Lawrence Abrokwa, as uncivilised for releasing the nude video of his wife on social media.

Abrokwa was arrested and later granted bail in connection with the circulation of a video of his wife cheating on him.

It is believed that he released the video capturing his wife’s nudity – one that has gone viral on social media – out of spite.

Mr Abrokwa is heard and seen in the video threatening to douse his wife’s face in acid while calling her a prostitute.

Commenting on the development on his Facebook page, Mr Namolae said: “I am so angry at Afia’s husband for posting that video on social media. Papa yi y? kuraseni paa [to wit] such an uncouth man.”

Meanwhile, Abrokwa is expected to appear before the Domestic Violence Court today, Friday, 8 September after he was arrested and later granted bail in connection with the circulation of a video.

قالب وردپرس

Comments