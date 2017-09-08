Sadam Sulley completes loan move to MFK Zemplin Michalovce

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Legia Warsaw striker Sadam Sulley has completed a season long loan move to Slovakian side MFK club Zemplin Michalovce, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Sadam Sulley, 20, last played for Ghanaian Division One League side Vision FC before joining Legia Warsaw.

Sulley has struggled to break into the first team of Legia Warsaw despite several attempts and was sent to the reserve side of the club where he spent the whole of last season.

The Ghanaian striker scored a goal in 14 games despite high hopes of becoming the next big thing for the side.

Now Sadam Sulley will be spending the next season on loan in Slovakia.

The Ghanaian will meet competition from Gerard Bieszczady and Miroslav Bo?ok, who have already performed in Poland in his new club and he’s expected to take up the challenge and perform.