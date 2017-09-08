Prophet Kumchacha threatens to beat Ekow Micah

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

The premises of Atinka Media Village almost turned into a boxing arena on Friday after renowned Prophet, Kumchacha, of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries threatened to beat up Reggae star, Ekow Micah.

The swift intervention of staff of the popular media house prevented what could have been Ghana’s version of the Mayweather – McGregor bout.

The near- physical confrontation followed a heated argument on Atinka FM’s “Edwuma oo” mid-morning show hosted by Roman Fada. The two gentlemen were guests on the show.

The heated confrontation was sparked by claims by the “Aba” hit maker that there was nothing wrong with smoking marijuana and that Biblical accounts suggest that the Almighty God once smoked the banned substance.

The celebrity prophet however disputed the claim and accused the reggae star of blasphemy.

“Ekow Micah is a mad man; he needs a psychological treatment at the mental hospital,” the man of God fumed.

“If he does not take care, God will kill him. He’s a dead man walking!” Kumachacha added.

“Don’t mind Kumchacha; he is a false prophet. Indeed, all so-called men of God are false prophets,” the “Me Si Wo Hemaa” hit maker shot back.

The two gentlemen further traded invectives on the show and continued after leaving the studios of Atinka FM.

