Police must arrest Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘ex husband’ – Bulldog

Friday, 8 September 2017

2017-09-08

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog, is calling for the immediate arrest of the Mr Lawrence Abrokwa, husband of Afia Schwarzenegger by the police, fnnewsonline.com can report.

Bulldog also known for commenting on showbiz issues would not keep mute over the leaked explicit videos and photos of another entertainment colleague. Ghana was plunged into a state of confusion when naked photos and video of celebrated Afia Schwarzenegger went viral on social media and Television screens.

Media reports suggest that these videos and photos were leaked by Mr. Lawrence Abrokwa the husband of Afia Schwarzenegger.

But in a video comment spotted by fnnewsonline.com, Bulldog has called on the police to arrest the man. He also called on all entertainment people to speak up on this issue.

He said;

“I just dey see the video that dey circulate about my sister Afia and all of us our sister. And I am speaking to my entertainment people, it’s sad.”

“If we sit down for this gentleman to go scot-free, then we are lost as a nation.”

“The police must pick this gentleman at once.”

