People who look like insult criticizing me over my sex video – Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-07

play videoAfia posted a video on her Facebook page to display her carefree attitude

Ghanaian comedienne and television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has hit back at her critics in relation to her leaked sex video.

She posted a video on her Facebook page to display her carefree attitude towards her trending extra marital affairs.

In the video, Afia dances to some background music in a room, supposedly a photo studio, with the exclamation, HA HA HA, written on the backdrop.

She captioned the video, ‘Dear Ghanaians and People looking like insult…please enjoy the video. Koliko means Toy!’, which suggests that she is hardly bothered about the news going round about her marital issues.

Social media went haywire when a still video of Afia Schwarzenegger caught red-handed cheating by her ex-husband went viral.

She has been already criticized and lambasted after she posted a semi-nude photo on her page as a rebuttal to her leaked sex tape.