Partisan politics hit Black Stars

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

2017-09-08

Some senior players of the team are doing the bidding of their political parties

It has emerged that the major reason behind the Black Stars’ underwhelming performance in their recent outings is not due to lack of quality of players or the Coach’s tactical proficiency but rather the presence of partisan politics that has seeped into the fabrics of the team.

A former Management member of the Black Stars, Yaw Boateng Gyan has alleged that some senior players of the team are doing the bidding of their political parties at the expense of the nation.

According to the former national organizer of the National Democratic Congress, the Ayew brothers, skipper Asamoah Gyan, Mubarak Wakaso and Agyemang Badu are the leaders of the various political factions in the team which has created disunity and antagonism within the playing body.

“Our boys in the national team including Asamoah Gyan, the Ayew brothers, my own nephew Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (who has been overlooked) and Wakaso and the others must stop the politicization of the Black Stars,”.

“If not, Kwesi Appiah should not call any of them. What I have heard is that my own nephew Asamoah Gyan calls President Akufo Addo because he is his friend.

“Then Dede and his brother also call former President John Mahama. How can you play any productive football with these mindset?

“You could clearly see the last time that they avoided passing the ball to each other. They are toiling with our heart!

“There is an iota of truth in what I am hearing and its best they put a stop to it. Politics is gaining roots in the national team.They are professionals and should leave the politics for us.

“Even those of us who are engaged in politics and football administrations at the same time dont get the two mixed up”, Yaw Boateng Gyan said.