Our party not against business – Mahama

The former President, John Dramani Mahama, says his party promoted a favourable climate for business to thrive during its regime.

Mr Mahama during the maiden lecture at the Institute of Social Democracy located at the NDC’s headquarters in Accra said:“We must let people know that our party is not against business”

According to him, “in times that our party has been in government, businesses have prospered the most…Even so-called conservative and property-owning parties in Africa cannot afford to be the kind of conservative parties that we find elsewhere.”

He said: “If you go to the developed countries, when the conservatives come to power they whittle away social welfare but in Africa you can’t whittle away social welfare.

He continued: “Indeed some of the parties that call themselves conservative parties have moved left from centre and today are involved in social safety nets like National Health Insurance, Free Senior High School and others that are all social democratic programmes and so we must be proud of our ideological orientation and we must redefine it so that people clear the misconception they have about social democracy.”

Meanwhile, the institute, according to the former leader will provide leadership skills for members who enrol.

The institute set up by the party is part of reforms to recapture political power in future elections.

