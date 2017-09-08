Nyantakyi backs Ghana to win Fifa U-17 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

President of Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi believes the Black Starlets have ”quality” to win the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Ghana will be making their first appearance at the tournament in a decade. They have been pitted in Group A alongside host nation India, Colombia, and the United States of America.

The Black Starlets will open their campaign against South Americans, before facing CONCACAF giants and round off against India.

“The Starlets have the quality to win the World Cup after some of the players were released by their clubs to join the team.

“I believe they will improve the quality of the team as they prepare to win the competition for the third time for the country,” he said in an interview with the Graphic Sports.

Nyantakyi revealed that the team would leave Ghana next week for a training camp at a yet-to-be-named country ahead of the tournament slated for October 6-28.

The Starlets failed to win the continental competition after losing 0-1 to Mali in the final, despite a bright start to the tournament.

Coach Paa Kwasi Fabin is expected to put together a strong squad for the World Cup as the team seeks to end Ghana’s 22-year wait for the trophy.

The team’s supposed preparation in Denmark has been halted due to the inability of the GFA to secure visas for the players and the technical team.