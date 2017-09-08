Nothing wrong being naked online – Panji

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Panji Anoff, music producer

Producer Panji Anoff has stated that there is nothing wrong for people especially celebrities to go naked.

He said its wrong for people to leak other people’s naked pictures and videos on social media without their consent describing it as ‘infringement on their rights’.

Panji admitted that people can leak their own pictures and videos online saying nudity is the way God created human beings.

Speaking with Baisiwa Hammond on Gh Today, Panji questioned why God didn’t clothe human beings when he created them.

He discounted that nudity is a criminal offence saying covering one’s nakedness is adopting Christian culture.

Panji described as foreign people covering themselves with clothes adding that people who live in cold climate are the ones who need to wear clothes.

‘I don’t think there is anything wrong with nudity, nudity is the way God made us. Is God foolish?. Why didn’t God put clothes on us, God is not foolish. He made us naked, so what is wrong with nudity?… Covering ourselves with clothes is a Christian culture, its foreign, you see people who live in a cold climate need to wear a lot of clothes…

‘I myself don’t believe there is anything wrong with nudity, its something I have practised my entire life, if we say there is something wrong with nudity, we are saying there is something wrong with God…’ he said.

Panji has produced big acts such as King Ayisoba, Abeiku, Wanlov Kubolor among others.