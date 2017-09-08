Newcastle winger Christian Atsu calls for assertiveness ahead of Swansea City trip

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has called for aggression ahead of the side’s trip to Swansea City on Sunday.

The Ghanaian is back on Tyneside after playing in a 2018 World Cup double-header against Congo.

The 25-year-old has been a bright spot so far in the Premier League after helping the side to beat West Ham United before the international break.

And the wideman is hoping his teammates can maintain the momentum ahead of the trip to South Wales on Sunday.

“We’re happy that we won our last game going into the internationals. We made our fans very happy and also got a clean sheet, which was a fantastic result,” he said

“We needed to win it. We lost two league games in a row and were unhappy about it. We wanted to win. You could see the determination on the pitch. Everyone was fighting. Everyone was very happy, and we have confidence to move forward again.

“We were very aggressive and won the second balls. We were compact, and didn’t give them chances to create for themselves. We made things difficult for them. We had a very good counter-attack and created a lot of chances. We have to continue in that way.”