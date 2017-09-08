NDC is ‘stubborn’ when in power – Allotey Jacobs

Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Allotey Jacobs has said the NDC is always at its obstinate best whenever the party is power.

According to him, the party leadership never heeds wise counsel when the party is governing the country, adding that such unfortunate attitude cost the NDC the 2016 elections.

“In the run-up to the elections a lot of things were going on and I warned publicly that if we’re not careful and we don’t stop those actions the NDC will lose in Central Region. But my several advises fell on deaf ears and we lost terribly in the Central Region. The Central Region is an area that the NDC shouldn’t have lost the election due to the considerable number of developmental projects undertaken by the government. But that has been the NDC’s nature, whenever the party is in power the party leadership don’t listen to advise. It is about time we learnt lessons from what happened to the party during last year’s poll,” Allotey Jacobs told Kasapa News in response to an accusation against him.

A member of the NDC and former District Chief Executive for Agona East, Dr Martin Luther Obeng has accused Chairman Allotey Jacobs and former deputy Regional Minister and MP for Agona East, Queenstar Pokuaa Sawyerr of being responsible for the NDC massive defeat in the Central Region.

According to him, the two party bigwigs engaged in certain actions that worked against the party’s interest that ultimately resulted in its defeat.

“The problems MMDCEs in the region were facing were numerous, but we did what we were capable of doing. It got to a time that Allotey Jacobs was intimidating the MMDCEs and it was unbearable. The sort of things that were going on and the threats that accompanied was too much, this was because some bigwigs wanted people to pander to their whims. I believe NDC has learnt big lessons from this.”

But Allotey Jacobs described the allegation as baseless and urged the public to treat it with the contempt that it deserves.

“This is someone who came to my house and begged me to help him become the DCE, I had to convince late President Mills to appoint him as DCE. I forgive him of the false accusation against me. When there’s defeat people make all sorts of accusations and allegations. He Martin Luther Obeng is one of the problems in Central Region. As DCE, he was undermining MP, Hon. Queenster Pokuaa Sawyerr and so I ensure he was sacked from office at a time I wasn’t even the Regional Chairman. This is someone who wants to contest for the position of NDC National Youth Organizer, and you come on air and speak such nonsense.”