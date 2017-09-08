Nana Ama Mcbrown’s marriage next to collapse – Counselor Lutterodt

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

A popular marriage counselor is predicting the collapse of the marriage of actress, Nana Ama McBrown.

According to him, the marriage lacks the biblical foundation which mandates the man to be head of the family.

Rather, Counselor Cyril George Lutterodt in an exclusive interview on Kofi TV said the actress popularly known as Empress has assumed the leadership role making her Lord over her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

“This Youngman has what it takes to manage her but he is too small so Nana Ama Mcbrown is directing the marriage” he added.

“I follow her on Instagram, Facebook everywhere she goes because I am worried for her. She does not deserve a second break out of marriage” she deserves something good, not this one” he bemoaned.

Counselor Lutterodt’s comments come on the back of recent collapse of marriage of -acclaimed queen of comedy, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger.

This was after her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah caught her red handed in bed with another man on his matrimonial bed.

This has generated a lot of controversy on social media and many condemning Afia Schwarzenegger for desecrating her matrimonial bed.

But she has fired back insisting that her womanhood is hers and chooses what to do with it.

Taking a cue from this unfortunate incident, Counselor Lutterodt said Nana Ama McBrown may suffer the same fate.

He said he is not surprised because this is what happens in a marriage where the man is not the head.

“That boy [Maxwell] is too young to marry that woman. That guy has a good future but not with Nana Ama Mcbrown” stressed.

As an ardent fan of the actress, Counselor Lutterodt said he is distraught to see her with a small boy.

“Nana Ama Mcbrown is a role model and I admire her a lot. I follow her everywhere including Facebook and Instagram so she needs somebody whose age is ahead and has money so she can live better” he noted.