Mahama ‘bought’ Afia Schwarzenegger’s house for her – Maurice Ampaw

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-08

Afia Schwarzenegger (l) and John Dramani Mahama (r)

Maverick Lawyer, Maurice Ampaw is alleging that the house Television Personality, Afia Schwarzenegger claims it is hers was bought for her by former President John Dramani Mahama.

On Kumasi-based Abusua Fm on Friday September 8, 2017, he told host Kwame Adinkra that before the house was bought, her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah added some money indicating that the actress cannot claim the house as hers.

He admits all documents of the house bear the name of Afia Schwarzenegger, but said claims she is the sole owner of the property are untrue and leaves much to be desired

“The documents covering the house is in Afia’s name, the husband topped up the proceeds from the sale of an SUV car President Mahama gave her so it is not true she alone bought that house”, he alleged.

He also revealed how he made attempts to settle the impasse between the couple which resulted in Afia Schwarzenegger parading the neighborhood naked and hurling insults at them with threats she was going to curse anyone who tried calling for truce.

According to him, ever since the misunderstanding ensued between them, Afia threatened to jail the husband for taking video of her nudity indicating that it is obvious that Afia married the guy because of his good looks.

On whether both are divorced, he said: “there is nothing like separation of marriage in our laws. What Afia did can’t be justified in any way”