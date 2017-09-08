LIVESTREAMING: Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband finally speaks

play videoLawrence Abrokwa being interviewed in the presence of his lawyer, Maurice Ampaw

Estranged husband of popular Radio and TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger has finally opened up on incidents leading to the release of the sexual escapade of his ex-wife.

Mr Lawrence Abrokwa is expected to appear before the Domestic Violence Court for his role in the recording and circulation of a video of alleged infidelity involving the actress.

There are videos circulating on social media showing Afia Schwarzenegger alleged to be involved in an affair.

News broke recently that the actress was caught in bed with another man barely nine months into her marriage. The video is alleged to have been recorded by her husband, Mr Abrokwa.

In the video, Afia Schwarzenegger is seen wearing a headscarf and clad in a white towel trying to shield her private parts from the preying lenses of the camera.

She is heard screaming and wailing while her ‘husband’ quizzes her if ‘that is how she is?’

Shortly after the incident, rumours were rife that the actress’ marriage had hit the rocks.

قالب وردپرس

Comments