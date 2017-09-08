Let’s invest in talent development — Mahama Ayariga

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Mahama Ayariga is a former Minister for Youth and Sports

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mahama Ayariga, has called on stakeholders in the area to invest in the development of talents in sports.

He said most of the young people in the area were talented in the various sporting disciplines and only needed to be supported to develop their skills.

Mr Ayariga was speaking at the end of a week-long football gala organised by the youth in the area to unearth talents in sports and promote sustainable peace in the area.

Mr Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for the Bawku Central Constituency, said aside from the financial benefits, sports would also foster unity among the youth and create employment for the youth, adding, “we are capable of having the likes of Azumah Nelson, Abedi Pele, Baba Yara, Michael Johnson and Stephen Appiah, among others, from Bawku”.

He admonished the youth to see themselves as one family and therefore needed to support each other to bring out the best in them.

The former sports minister, who has already started the construction of a 3,000-seater sports complex in the area, promised to support any young person who wants to develop his or her talent in sports.

The games, aimed at commemorating the peace being enjoyed in the Bawku area, attracted personalities, including the municipal chief executive, heads of the centralised local government departments, district chief executives from other districts and the executives of the various political parties.

Sixteen teams selected from the hotspots in the Bawku Municipality participated in the unity football gala which saw North Natinga community defeating Azanga Community 3-1 to win the competition.