Lawyer Maurice Ampaw details why Afia reported her husband to the police station

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

2017-09-07

I promised to bring you guys every gist, we are able to gather on this saga and the latest we’ve gathered is that, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw was actually involved in this whole saga. Read the report, our sister blog presspeep.com did on their interview with lawyer Maurice Ampaw

In an exclusive interview with popular lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, he told the site how he got involved in the issue:

“Afia reported the husband Abrokwah to the Achimota Police station that the husband has threatened her life – so the husband was invited by the police. It was at that point that the husband called me to come to his defence. So I went to Achimota police station. The husband showed the scandalous se.xual video to the police and showed me a copy.

“Yes, I saw it with my naked eyes! Afia’s husband also disclosed that he sent a copy of the video to Afia’s father as evidence to prove his case. It’s upon seeing the video that I took Afia’s number and contacted her. I told her that we should solve this issue amicably behind the scene. I told the Achimota police this issue must be solved at home – no need for court or media trial.

Lawyer Ampaw continued that, “Afia seemed unforgiving and kept stating that she’s divorced Abrokwah – but I told her that once they had ordinance marriage, she cannot by word of mouth or sending drinks of the man to the man’s family, dissolve the marriage.

“That is not the right process for dissolving ordinance marriage. So as we speak, Afia is still married to Abrokwah – – until a court annul the union. So for me, I came in to solve matters but it appears both of them want the media trial to prove their innocence. I wanted to help.”