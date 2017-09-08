Lawrence Abrokwah’s ‘acid’ was fake – Police

Abrokwah allegedly threatened Afia Schwarzenegger with ‘acid’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504881023_568_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Police sources have confirmed to mynewsgh.com that the contents of the bottle Lawrence Abrokwah, husband of Afia Schwarzenegger claimed was acid is untrue.

Samples of the contents which were taken to the police forensic laboratory on Wednesday for examination turned out to be water and not acid as he was heard claiming in the two minutes, twenty-three seconds video.

“The test was conducted on Wednesday and proved that the liquid substance in the bottle was water and not acid. We are however going to charge him for assault, publication of indecent material and threat of harm”, the source revealed.

In the widely circulated video recording of the entire incident believed to have happened at the home of Afia Schwarzenegger, Mr Abrokwah budges into the room that appeared not to have been locked and found the two lovers naked in bed.

He is heard asking the man whose face cannot readily be identified if he is unaware Afia is a married woman amidst shouts of “Ashawo! Ashawo!” to wit prostitute. Out of shame, Afia in defense rushed into the bathroom for a towel to cover herself and asked what he was doing in the house and who invited him.

Abrokwah who claims to have in his hand a bottle of liquid substance which he claimed is acid and threatens to empty the contents on both if they fail to cooperate.

