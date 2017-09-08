Kissi Boateng’s Supersport debut delayed due to paperwork

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Supersport United’s recruit Richard Kissi Boateng will miss out on a chance to play this weekend as the team travels to Maritzburg United for the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals on Saturday night.

The Ghana defender is yet to receive his work permit ,but is still waiting for the Ghana Football Association to issue an international transfer certificate after he was signed by Supersport last month.

Kissi Boateng has signed a one-year contract with Absa Premiership side SuperSport United.

It is usually a simple task, done over the internet, but it still needs someone in the GFA offices in Accra to push a few buttons.

Boateng is a former TP Mazembe player but was last registered at Liberty Professionals in his home country. The 28-year-old played for Ghana’s Black Stars in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

The SouthAfrica side is set to miss the services of another new signing Azubike Egwuekwe. The Nigerian defender has all his paperwork in order but is still battling with fitness and is not being considered for the trip to KwaZulu-Natal. But Boateng could make the bench if his paperwork is sorted out.

Centreback Egwuekwe is also 28 and played for Nigeria in South Africa when they won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and returned for the 2014 Chan tournament.

He was last seen playing club football in Finland at Kuopio Palloseura.

Supersport will also be missing four long- term injury casualties – Onismar Bhasera (hip), Denwin Farmer (shoulder), Fagrie Lakay (shoulder) and Thato Mokeke, who has a stress fracture of the shin.

In Sunday’s second semifinal, Wits host Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Benni McCarthy’s City prevailed in the first leg at home through a lone strike by Ayanda Patosi and they will be looking to do even better against the defending champions to book a place in the final.