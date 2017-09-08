JICA to train over 100 businesses on ways to improve productivity

More than 100 local but export-oriented enterprises are to be trained on productivity improving mechanisms to enable them to run efficient businesses.

The initiative is influenced by a Japanese business philosophy called the Kaizen Project aimed at enhancing the competitive urge of local businesses on the international market.

Over 91 local businesses have benefited from the project between 2012 and 2015 in Ashanti Region.

The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) has received funds to continue the training targeting 100 more businesses next year in line with government’s initiative to support the one-district one-factory initiative.

It is being implemented jointly by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the NBSSI.

Acting Executive Director of NBSSI, Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey, says the initiative will strengthen the Ghanaian industries and small businesses especially to boost productivity.

She revealed this at a ceremony to present new laptops to 19 staff of the NBSSI in the Ashanti Region.

The presentation was meant to support the institutional strength of the board as part of a trainer-of-trainees project.

Fifty-six business advisory centre heads in the target regions — Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Northern, Central and Greater Accra regions — have so far received intensive training in the Japanese Kaizen methodology.

Madam Yankey is positive continuous adaptation of the Japanese industrial development and technique is critical to both short and long term growth of the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Industry.

“We go into businesses to ensure the systems are in place in our industries [and] to strengthen their productivity so that they can be competitive not only locally but internationally,” she said.

Kaizen is a Japanese word. ‘KAI’ means change and ‘ZEN’ means better.

Kaizen philosophy is key for Japanese industrial development and applied techniques for small and medium-sized enterprises touching on the cultural and management style of businesses leading to short-term benefits and long term growth.