If Ebony had commonsense she won’t always be naked – George Lutterodt

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-07

Counselor Lutterodt

Meverick Counselor, George Lutterodt has described reigning dancehall empress, Ebony Reigns as a disgrace to womanhood.

His comments comes after racy videos and photos of the Dancehall artiste surfaced on social media ahead of her current single which is enjoying massive airplay and reviews.

The Counselor in an interview on Kofi TV said “Ebony is a disgrace to femininity and I am doubting if her father is still married to her mother. Music is about the voice so why do you go nude, become naked, go to a beach and you can see that, what you’re doing, if you are normal and have common sense, you won’t do it… Look, the laws are weak.

He further said“Back in the day, she would have been ostracized. Her behavior clearly shows that there’s no mother at home but if truly Ebony belongs to a family, then they should rise up because she is a disgrace, this will not take her anywhere.”

Meanwhile, father of the songstress has said that he has no problem with his daughter’s fashion sense adding that sometimes he chooses her dresses for her.