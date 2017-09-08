I was advised not to marry you but your ‘hungry love’ blinded me – Afia Schwarzenegger cries

Afia and her husband before the break-up <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504854022_82_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has said she was advised against getting married to her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah but she was blinded by the love she had for him and went ahead with the marriage which she sponsored.

In an audio circulating on social media the “queen of comedy” said “His own friend told me not to marry him but he said he was a good guy. It was a mistake. You are a mistake”.

She indicated that she could no longer move on with their marriage because it was a shame a man who had married a woman will be living in the house of the women and also steal from her.

She said “I have quit the marriage. A man does not marry while living in his wife’s house. He should go find job to do. Anybody who comes here to talk about my marriage again, I’ll curse him with Antoa Nyama”.

Afia alleged that her husband was sleeping with her house help and that was the straw that broke the back of the camel

