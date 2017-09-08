Highest album is a celebration of my achievements – Sarkodie

Sarkodie’s Highest album <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504911622_399_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Sarkodie, Ghana’s most decorated rapper of all time, has revealed the rationale for naming his fifth studio album dubbed, “Highest”.

The multiple award winner revealed at the cover album of his “Highest”, “No one made it to the Highest without going through the lows. From that kid on the streets of Tema to selling out concert across the globe. Surely, I Have come a long way and Highest is a celebration of my achievements”.

“…From that kid on the streets of Tema to selling out concert across the globe. Surely, I Have come a long way and Highest is a celebration of my achievements,” he added. After his Mary album, which was strictly Highlife dedicated to his late grandmother, the current album can be patronised in all digital platforms.

