Ghana’s Ernest Barfo joins Saudi aide Al-Tai

2017-09-08

Ghana forward, Ernest Barfo, has joined Saudi second-tier side Al-Tai, Ghanacrusader.com can confirm.

The lethal forward joined the Saudi side on Thursday after a successful stint with Kuwaiti side Al Nasr.

Barfo was an instant hit in just four months at Al Nasr – he bagged 9 goals in 14 league games.

The young goal poacher before moving abroad played for Ghanaian Premier League side Liberty Professionals.

Barfo, has been tipped as the best player to usurp the reigns of Ghana’s highest goal scorer Asamoah Gyan, who has admitted that he still has few more years to hang his boots for the Black Stars.

Barfo joined the Kuwait top flight in the second half of the season and was able score 9 superb goals in just 14 appearances. The striker is now hoping to sign a fresh contract and contribute to the success of Al Nasr.

For many, the stats remains clear for Ernest to take on the mantle from Gyan considering the fact that both players had their early stints with Dansoman based club Liberty Professionals on different occasions at the Carl Reindorlf park.

Before making his voyage to the gulf, Ernest was on the wanted list of most Ghana Premier League clubs with Accra Hearts of Oak, Accra Great Olympics, Tema Youth and other clubs on the continent and Europe all showing interest in signing him.

Ernest has also expressed his readiness to play for Senior National team, Black Stars and hopefully help the country win the African Cup of Nations for the fifth time.