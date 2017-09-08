Ghanaian players under the spotlight as EPL resumes

Soccer News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-08

Ayew brothers <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504900822_930_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

After a two-week international break, the English Premier League returns this weekend.

Manchester City will host Liverpool in Saturday’s early kick-off, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all in action.

But what will be up for some Ghanaian players on return to their various clubs from international duty?

West Ham United look set to be without attacker Andre Ayew when Huddersfield Town visit the London Stadium on Monday night.

Things look to be going from bad to worse for Ayew being the latest name to be sidelined through injury.

The Ghana deputy captain will not be in contention for the visit of the Terriers having withdrawn from the Ghana squad due to a muscle strain.

The West Ham forward featured for the Black Stars against Congo on Friday, but was booed by his own fans for his performance.

Since then, he has declared himself injured to the Ghanaian medical staff.

Meanwhile, his younger brother Jordan Ayew has been declared fit by Swansea City.

This comes as a major boost for Paul Clement’s side play host to newly promoted side Newcastle United.

Ayew is available for the Premier League clash with the Magpies on Sunday after being unavailable for Ghana during the international break.

The 25-year-old was due to feature for the Black Stars against Congo on Tuesday but was ruled out of the game in Brazzaville with an upset stomach.

Midfielder Christian Atsu will be hoping to feature in Newcastle United’s game against Jordan Ayew’s Swansea City.

The midfielder has had a flying start this season, starting all three matches for Rafa Benitez’s side.

He has also been nominated for Newcastle United player of the month.

It is early days yet but Ghana midfielder Daniel Amartey has been left frustrated on the bench with Nigerian Wilfried Ndidi bossing the midfielder position ahead of him.

His return from international duty with Ghana could see him get a starting role this weekend.

Amartey did reasonably well last season and with Drinkwater joining Chelsea he will be hoping to be paired with Wilfred Ndidi when the blues visits the Foxes on Saturday.

Another man struggling in the Premier League is Jeffery Schlupp.

He has found game time difficult to come by under new coach Frank de Boer after making just one start in the season, which came in their 2-1 win over Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup.

Despite his lack of game time for the Eagles, the former Leicester City player was recalled into the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup double header qualifiers against the Red Devils of Congo.

He adds up to the Ghanaian players who will hoping for a starting berth when Crystal Palace face Burnley on Sunday afternoon.