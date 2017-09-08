Ghana loses midfielder Seidu Salifu to injury

The 23-year-old, unattached, was named as part of Ghana’s final 18-man squad <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504904421_78_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s Black Stars B have lost midfielder Seidu Salifu to injury for the 2017 WAFU tournament, GHANA Sports Online can exclusively confirm.

The 23-year-old, unattached, was named as part of Ghana’s final 18-man squad for the tournament which kicks off tomorrow.

But the ex-Club Africain midfielder suffered an injury during training and has left the team’s camp for Accra immediate scan and further checks.

Head coach Maxwell Konadu has confirmed the former Ghana U20 midfielder has left the Ghana camp.

“He [Seidu Salifu] is such a fine talent but he picked the injury and should be on his way back to Accra. It is quite unfortunate,” he told Accra-based Oman FM.

It is unclear whether Ghana can replace the midfielder in the game before the tournament kicks off.

The Black Stars B open their campaign with a clash against Gambia on Saturday afternoon.

