Gender activists fight for Afia Schwarzenegger but she isn’t bothered

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-08

Afia Schwarzenegger <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504897225_482_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Gender activists in Ghana could be crying more than the bereaved as they are advocating for stiffer sanctions to be applied against Lawrence Abrokwah, husband of television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Many are those who are on various social media platforms accusing the man in question of behaving ungentlemanly by circulating obscene material involving her wife’s extra-marital sexual escapades with another man on their matrimonial bed.

Abrokwah has already been found guilty by the court of public opinion without trial by a section of gender advocates who insist he must pay for his actions by being slapped with a custodial sentence to serve as a deterrent to others.

But the woman at the centre of the entire controversy says she is enjoying the circulation of the video as she expected wondering why it not trending.

She expressed her disappointment in Ghanaians for failing to make the video go more viral like she wished urging those who have copies to forward to their colleagues.

“Let me officially apologize to fans of Funny Face, this week you were supposed to have trended but I have killed it. But Ghanaians have disappointed me, the way I thought this video will trend it didn’t at all, those who are yet to see it, please tell your friends to Whatsapp it to you”.