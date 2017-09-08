GCAA invite general public to engage on passenger rights and consumer protection

Ghana has ratified the Montreal Convention of 1999, which deals with passenger rights and protection.

The provisions of the Montreal Convention have been made applicable to domestic air travel in respect of the rights of passengers to compensation in the event of flight delays, damage and loss of baggage, etc.

The GCAA will hold a workshop with stakeholders on the 13th September, 2017, at the Ghana Civil Aviation Training Academy (GATA) at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra at 10:00am prompt.

These provisions have been incorporated into the Second Schedule of the Ghana Civil Aviation (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 906).

The Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has further prepared Draft Passenger Rights and Consumer Protection Directives which address consumer protection issues and set out types of compensation for overbooking, denied boarding, delays and cancellation of flights, amongst others.

These Draft Directives have been published on the website of the Authority.

Comments are therefore invited from the public to be forwarded to the following email addresses:

[email protected]

[email protected]

The General Public is cordially invited.

—