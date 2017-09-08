Father of banned Ghanaian referee was involved in a World Cup qualifier replay 24 years ago

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: sportsobama.com

2017-09-08

The late Referee George Odartey Lamptey <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504841424_137_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

World football has been shocked following Fifa’s decision to order for the replay of the World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal after finding out that Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey manipulated the results. Let me share this football history with you…

The image attached to this story is that of Late Major George Lamptey, one of Ghana’s top referees in the 1970’s to 1995. Major George Lamptey was the father of banned Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey.

In 1974, the late Major Lamptey officiated a World Cup qualifier between Zaire and Morroco. After the game, he was in a similar fashion, accused by Morroco of robbing them for Zaire (now DR Congo).

The Morrocan FA officials and media claimed that Major Lamptey slept at the palace of then millionaire Zaire president Mobutu Sese Sekou a night before the game. Morroco therefore insinuated that, the referee was financially influenced to rob for Zaire. The results ensured that Ziare qualified to the 1974 World Cup.

Also, Major Lamptey was in charge of the tensioned-packed World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Zimbabwe in Cairo in 1993. The game was abandoned, Zimbabwe protested of poor officiating. Guess what happened next? FIFA ordered for a replay of that game at a neutral venue in Lyon France.

43 years after that controversial Zaire vs Morroco World Cup qualifier, and 24 years after FIFA’s order of the replay of the Egypt vs Zimbabwe World Cup qualifier he commissioned, his son has repeated same record. Interesting oincidence?