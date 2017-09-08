Falz undergoes surgery, out for three weeks

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-08

Nigerian rapper and actor Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz has undergone? foot surgery.

It was learned that the lawyer cum singer sustained injuries while he playing football.

Falz announced he will be on a break for three weeks following the surgery.

This was revealed by a post ?he ?shared on his snap chat page @falzthebahdguy on Wednesday.

He, however?, ?described surgery as a minor one, stating he will be back in three weeks.

“Minor surgery. Juz Something Light. Falzinho back in few weeks,” he said.



The singer plays football during his leisure time.