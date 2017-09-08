Everton linked with Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-08

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504886426_966_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

English Premier League side Everton have expressed interest in Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom.

According to a publication by Sportske.net, a winter move could be on the cards.

Boakye has been in top scoring form for Serbian side Red Stars Belgrade as his hatful of goals helped them to reach the Europa League Group stage.

With Red Star expected to play Arsenal in November, the 24-year-old has the opportunity to impress his suitors.

”I received calls from two Premier League clubs, there will be interest from many clubs in the winter,” agent Ivica Pavlovic told Sportske.

Boakye has so far scored 24 goals in 30 games since joining the club back in February.

He earned a late Ghana call-up and scored a brace in the 5-1 win over Congo in Brazzaville on Tuesday.