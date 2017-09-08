EOCO has not invited me – Abronye DC

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as ‘Abronye DC’ says he has not been invited by EOCO.

According to him, the Director of EOCO ACP K.K Amoah (rtd) in a text message apologized to him for the misinformation.

The NPP youth activist among others has alleged that some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MP) on the Transport Committee of Parliament were bribed to approve the controversial LI 2180, which mandated vehicle owners to pay a mandatory levy for towing of broken down vehicles.

Based on this, there were media reports that EOCO had invited him to provide evidence to enable them investigate the allegations.