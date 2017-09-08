Ecobank clarifies reports of some massive layoffs – MyJoyOnline.com

Ecobank Ghana has clarified reports of massive layoffs at the bank. The bank recently laid off 181 contract staff.

This action is part of a digital migration strategy to improve banking experience for its clients, according to the Regional Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Ecobank, Patricia Sappor.

She said, “We have a digital strategy and that strategy is to migrate all our clients unto our digital platforms and therefore we have a lot of hands that we thought we needed to disengage.”

Mrs. Sappor said, “We have disengaged 181 outsourced staff members because we have a contract with the agency and that contract is not to retain them perpetually.”

She said, “It is just as and when the need arises and with these our platforms, we no longer require their services but as and when it becomes necessary, we will always go back and get whoever we want to come and fill in the gap. The rationale behind outsourcing is that you probably do not need a permanent staff.”

“You want somebody to perform a task for you for a short time and therefore you go to an outsourced agency to provide you somebody to work with temporarily and this is something that is done all over the world so it’s not new to Ghana and it is not new to the banks,” she said.

Mrs. Sappor said the affected staff were outsourced on contract basis, from a recruitment agency. This contract, according to her, was not meant to retain the individuals.

The action has also seen the merging of about 10 branches of Ecobank, especially those that are close to each other by geographical location.