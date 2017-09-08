Did Achimota school endorse old student’s gay wedding? – Counselor Lutterodt quizzes

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

The public gay wedding of an old Achimotan broke the internet last week as the issue was subject of discussion on social media.

The news of a Ghanaian and particularly an old student of one of the oldest schools in the country Achimota shocked many and arose the age old debate about legalizing same sex activities in Ghana.

In 2011, former President John Atta Mills rejected the UK’s threat to cut aid if he refuses to legalise homosexuality.

Atta Mills said the UK could not impose its values on Ghana and he would never legalise homosexuality.

Similarly, other influential members of our society who have been confronted with the issue of same sex marriage have openly kicked against it or expressed their displeasure

Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye insisted Ghana would not countenance the aggressive push by external forces to accept acts such as homosexuality, bestiality among others.

He made these comments after Amnesty International paid a courtesy call on him to discuss issues relating to homosexuality and LGBT rights in Ghana.

However, Achimota’s loud silence in the ongoing discourse involving its old student’s public gay marriage and their failure to rebuke some old students for singing the school’s anthem at the event have led outspoken Counselor, George Lutterodt wondering.

“I was even expecting the school to release a press statement by now. Is it an endorsement or what?” he quizzed explaining that “the school’s anthem that we know, everybody who is a student knows, that it’s sung at all wedding ceremonies, even Odade3’s do it, but this one it happened at the wrong place”

Counselor Lutterodt was appalled by the friends and colleague old students of Achimota who graced the occasion emphasising that “Paul if you are having a party and I don’t know you and I don’t know what you are doing I won’t come. So if really the rest of the people who went to the party are normal and sensible, they will talk their friend out of it but because they are birds of the same feathers who can sing the anthem together and they are practising these things in common then it’s easy for them to do it.”

“It’s a shame to us”, he exclaimed suggesting that Achimota should have distanced themselves from the anthem that was sung at the gay wedding.

The former student of Achimota High School, Stephen Anertey got married to his old time male friend, Ryan Lathrum in a public gay marriage in the US.

The Achimota school anthem was sung by about 8 people believed to be his colleagues at the time he was a student in 1991.