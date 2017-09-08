Countryman Songo swerves ‘weed smoking’ question

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: abrantepa.com

2017-09-08

It was a matter of answering ‘yes’ or ‘no’ but vociferous Countryman Songo who had appeared on Starr Chat, Wednesday, refused to give a specific response to whether or not he smokes weed.

As monitored by abrantepa.com, Songo could only say ‘more fire’ leaving the host, Bola Ray and perhaps, listeners to wonder what exactly he sought to communicate.

Pushed further for clarity, the ‘fire man’ said, “you should understand the system. More fire”.

He however stated categorically that he does not smoke cigarette, adding that he drinks when necessarily.

“I drink when the system demands” the ‘Fire 4 Fire’ show host said.

Touching on his family, Songo, renowned for his humorous and bizarre criticisms of the Ghana Football Association and the Black Stars, said there is a perfect understanding between him and the wife.

He revealed that his wife had to travel and reside outside Ghana to have her peace as he fights the corrupt system.

“My wife is in the US and I visit them when necessary. There is a perfect understanding between us and if I have to visit her and my children, I do so; if they have to come down, they do so. The relationship between and my family is fantastic”.

“I met her [the wife] during my days at Kumasi Polytechnic and we have been together since then. We lived in the same neighbourhood so it was easier for us to connect. When my sisters first saw her, they were surprised because she is very calm and unassuming while I’m a bit hot-headed but it has been a good journey so far with her”.

“She has never expressed worry about my work because she knows how passionate I am about sports. She used to live with me here in Ghana but had to travel outside to have her peace while I fight the corrupt and Babylon system”, he said.