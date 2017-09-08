Confusion at PURC as workers resist Jantuah’s “come back”

Some workers of the Public Utility Regulatory Commission(PURC) were reportedly stranded outside their office following a lock out on Thursday.

This, the workers say is believed to have been triggered by an earlier protest held yesterday to resist moves by the board to reinstate the former Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Nana Yaa Jantuah who resigned in May this year.

Some notices posted on the doors read “Staff of PURC are ready to resist the reinstatement of Nana Yaa Jantuah”, “Samuel Sarpong, stop trading PURC to perpetrate your continuous stay in office”, “if an illegal board cannot take decisions on staff issues, they can equally not be able to reinstate a resigned staff” among others.

The first vice-chairman of the local union of PURC, Israel Amenfia, told the media” “…We are also amazed at the lockout but the posters you see on the door are things that we identify with; that we feel addresses our issues and we are very grateful to whoever did this on our behalf.”

He added the lock out might have been informed by a grapevine that the former Director of Public Relations and External Affairs will be recalled by the Board.

Meanwhile the staff are calling on the government to reconstitute the board of the PURC.