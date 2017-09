Afia Schwarzenegger was allegedly caught having sex with another man

Ghana comedy queen, Afia Schwarzenegger has become the talk of town after a sex video of her was circulated on social media.

The popular radio and TV personality was allegedly caught and recorded on camera by her husband having sex with another man on her matrimonial bed.

Following this incident Afia has openly declared she’s no more interested in her marriage because her husband is jobless and has become a burden on her.

She also disclosed that she took loan to perform the marriage ceremony.

