Black Stars ‘B’ goalie Felix Annan optimistic of WAFU triumph after CHAN fiasco

2017-09-08

Black Stars B shot stopper Felix Annan has assured Ghanaians of a great WAFU tournament following their shambolic performance against Burkina Faso in the CHAN qualifier last month.

Ghana are in Group A alongside with Gambia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Mali, Mauritania, Guinea and Guinea Bissau.

And Annan has declared they are ready to rewrite the wrongs in the WAFU tournament to win back the heart of Ghanaians.

“We knew we have disappointed Ghanaians for not been able to qualify for the 2018 CHAN Tournament, this was not what we are all expected but it happened,” the Asante Kotoko goalie told footballmadeinghana.com

“I believe we shall go all out in this second chance we have gotten to participate in the WAFU Tournament. We shall do everything possible to make Ghanaians happy.”

“I believe preparations have been very good and attitude in camp has also been perfect. Everybody will give his maximum best for us to win the trophy,”

“Well, we will take it game after game and we shall win all starting with Gambia on Saturday.”

Ghana kick start their tournament on Saturday when they square off against Gambia at the Cape Coast Stadium.