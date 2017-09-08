Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu names final squad for tournament

Maxwell Konadu has named the full squad for the WAFU tournament <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504906223_690_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Berekum Chelsea striker Stephen Sarfo and Kwame Kizito are the two strikers named in Coach Maxwell Konadu’s final 18-man squad for the WAFU tournament.

Former Ghana U20 midfielder Seidu Salifu who is currently unattached has also been included in the final list of players for the competition.

Kotoko defenders Amos Frimpong and Ahmed Adams all cemented their places in the squad.

Medeama’s Justice Blay was the surprised exclusion after an excellent performance in this season’s Ghana Premier League.

Defenders



Amos Frimpong – Asante Kotoko



Ahmed Adams – Asante Kotoko



Samuel Sarfo – Liberty Professionals



Vincent Atinga – Hearts of Oak



Emmanuel Ampiaw – Elmina Sharks



Daniel Darkwa – Aduana Stars

Midfielder



Thomas Abbey – Hearts of Oak



Patrick Razak – Hearts of Oak



Isaac Twum – Inter Allies



Kelvin Andoh – Wa All Stars



Gideon Waja – WAFA



Winful Cobbinah – Hearts of Oak



Richmond Lamptey – WAFA



Seidu Salifu – Unattached

