Black Starlets Pre-World cup training tour moved to Abu Dhabi

Ghana’s U17 team have changed their pre-World Cup camping to Abu Dhabi (UAE) Ghanasportsonline.com can report.

The Black Starlets were supposed to have their training tour in Denmark, where they would engage in series of friendly matches.

Report reaching Ghanasportsonline.com indicates the FA have asked the team to have a three week camping in the Asian country before the tournament in India.

Ghana have been drawn in Group A of the FIFA U17 World Cup together with the host India, USA and Colombia.

The 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup kicks off on October 6-26.

