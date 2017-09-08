Angry freight forwarders heckle Deputy Finance Minister

Deputy Minister of Finance, Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504857086_84_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Over five hundred freight forwarders besieged the Long room of the Customs Division of the GRA, to express their displeasure when the Deputy Minister of Finance, Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng visited the Long room to see at first hand the progress of the Paperless Port.

They did not give the Minister the audience to address them.

The angry freight forwarders say they are disappointed in the New Patriotic Party, (NPP), government since they have not listened to their plea before and after the implementation of the Paperless Port.

The paperless system is meant to fast-track processes at the port but the freight forwarders say the new system is counterproductive.

Before the introduction of the system, the freight forwarders had protested the implementation saying it will disrupt their processes.

Listen attached audio for views of some freight forwarders who besieged the Longroom of the customs division of the GRA to register their displeasure to the deputy Minister of Finance, Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng

