Andy Yiadom returns to Barnsley squad after botched move to Swansea

Sports News of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-08

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom has returned to Barnsley and started training with the side following his unsuccessful move from the club to English Premier League side Swansea City.

Andy could not land himself a dream move to the Premiership after a deal with Swansea City fell through.

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom says Yiadom has re-turned his focus to the club ahead of their game this weekend.

“He had been performing well for us and the club accepted a bid and were happy with the money they were going to get for him and then he had a chance to play in the Premier League and everyone was delighted and wishing him well. And then it fall through.

“It must have been difficult. But one of Yids’ strengths, beside his football is that he is really level-headed and grounded.

“It will help him in situations like this and I had a chat with him on Tuesday now the deadline closed and he was like: ‘you know what, I am glad nothing else can happen, it’s speculation now.”

The player was adjudged the players player of the season last term at Barnsely. He was also named in the Championship team of the season after the 2016/17 League campaign