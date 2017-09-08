AfiaDoYawa: Ghanaians need God – Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

2017-09-08

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has added his voice to the ongoing discussions on Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia Schwarzenegger was caught in bed with another man by her husband, Lawrence Abrokwah. Mr. Abrokwah took a video which has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Afia has had the support of the masses who think the husband was not matured with what he did. Some have argued that he should have known better.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale who is currently out of the country thinks that people should not jubilate over someone’s plight because it will come to haunt them one day.

In a post on Facebook, Shatta Wale said “Everybody is a sinner so dont judge cuz u dont know when your yawa is coming..Karma is a fucken bitch ..Ghanaians must fear God..#SM #champioooooon”.