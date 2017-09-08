Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband officially charged appears in court Monday

Afia Schwarzenegger and husband Abrokwah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1504908024_786_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Lawrence Abrokwah, husband of Ghanaian Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has officially been charged with assault, publication of indecent material and threat of harm.

Counsel for the accused, Lawyer James Enu from Enuson and Associates (Jimmy Chambers) who confirmed this to mynewsgh.com, said they are expected to appear before the Domestic Violence Court at Ministries in Accra on Monday, September 11, 2017.

The former bouncer was arrested and detained by the Achimota police station after an official complaint was lodged by the Television Personality who claimed she was assaulted.

Through his initial counsel Maurice Ampaw, the suspect was later granted bail and was due to appear before the police today September 8, 2017.

Meanwhile lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has denied being the source of the leaked video that captured Afia Schwarzenegger in bed with another man.

He admits the recording was given to him by Lawrence Abrokwah and disclosed that copies were also given to the police and Afia’s father suspecting that either of them could have leaked it to the media.

قالب وردپرس

Comments