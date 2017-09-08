Afia Schwarzenegger told me she had changed before she married Abrokwa

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Maverick Counselor, George Lutterodt has described Afia Schwarzenegger as a disgrace and shame to womanhood for cheating on her husband with another man.

According to him, before Afia was getting married, she promised that her marriage to Abrokwa was God sent and that she was a changed woman and will work to keep the marriage.

He said he was happy for Afia and thought the man coming was going to be a guide for her children in order to groom them to an enviable level.

However, the marriage could not last for the number of years he tipped it to because Afia went back to her old ways and could not stick to her husband.

He described that comedienne as a disgrace to womanhood but called on Ghanaians to forgive her because he and other people will work to see Afia change from her shameful ways in order to get married to another man who will put her family together.

The counselor also indicated that Nana Ama Mcbrown’s marriage is the next to hit the rocks because her husband is a small boy.

According to him, Nana Ama needs an elderly man who will direct their marriage but with Maxwell, she seems to be directing the marriage rather than the other way round and that means their marriage won’t last.