Afia Schwarzenegger should be medically examined – Counselor

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Source: atinkaonline.com

2017-09-08

Pastor Isaac Asante

Pastor and marriage counselor at the Mount Ararat Christian Ministry, Pastor Isaac Asante, has asked the family of self-acclaimed comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, to give her the necessary attention following the sex video scandal.

Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive, Pastor Asante explained that the subsequent videos released by Afia Schwarzenegger after the alleged ‘adulterous’ video indicate that the comedienne needs medical attention.

According to the marriage counselor, he sympathized with Afia Schwarzenegger after watching the sex video but noticed that the comedienne needed further medical attention after releasing other videos expressing disappointment in Ghanaians for not promoting the sex video enough.

Pastor Asante added that the difference between Afia Schwarzenegger and the adulterous woman in John chapter 8 is that the adulterous woman in the Bible showed remorse for her actions.

He urged religious bodies to make known to members the effects of pornographic and explicit contents.

A video which has gone viral on social media shows comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, born Valentina Agyeiwaa, allegedly in an affair with another man. The video is alleged to have been recorded by her husband, Mr. Lawrence Abrokwa.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Mr. Abrokwah reportedly tied the knot at a private ceremony on Saturday, October 22, 2016, inside a church at Florida Lake in Johannesburg in South Africa.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband is set to appear before the Domestic Violence Court today, Friday 8th September for his role in the recording and circulation of a video of alleged infidelity involving the actress.