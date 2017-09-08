‘Afia Schwarzenegger is still married to Abrokwah until court annuls the union’ – Maurice Ampaw

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2017

Popular lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, has indicated that once Afia Schwarzenegger and Abrokwah had an ordinance marriage, she cannot by word of mouth dissolve the marriage.

The legal representative of Afia’s husband stated that he came in to solve matters but it appears both of them want the media trial.

“Afia seemed unforgiving and kept stating that she has divorced Abrokwah but I told her that once they had ordinance marriage, she cannot by word of mouth or sending drinks of the man to the man’s family, dissolve the marriage. That is not the right process for dissolving ordinance marriage. So as we speak, Afia is still married to Abrokwah until a court annuls the union. So for me, I came in to solve matters but it appears both of them want the media trial to prove their innocence. I wanted to help” he said in an interview with GHbase.

According to the lawyer, Afia’s husband invited him to his defence after she had reported her husband to the Achimota Police station for threatening her life.

Lawyer Ampaw continued that Abrokwah showed the scandalous sexual video to the police and provided him a copy upon reaching the police station.

“Afia reported the husband Abrokwah to the Achimota Police station that the husband has threatened her life – so the husband was invited by the police. It was at that point that the husband called me to come to his defence. So I went to Achimota police station. The husband showed the scandalous sexual video to the police and showed me a copy.



“Yes, I saw it with my naked eyes! Afia’s husband also disclosed that he sent a copy of the video to Afia’s father as evidence to prove his case. It’s upon seeing the video that I took Afia’s number and contacted her. I told her that we should solve this issue amicably behind the scene. I told the Achimota police this issue must be solved at home – no need for court or media trial”.he said.