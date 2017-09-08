Afia Schwarzenegger is human, please forgive her – Tracey Boakye

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-07

It has been a week of scandalous reveals as popular Ghanaian media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger was exposed in leaked infidelity video.

Earlier this week, reports emerged of the video and pictures, which showed the TV host caught cheating on her husband with another man.

The scandal has taken different turns with Afia emerging to exhibit an air of nonchalance about the whole issue.

Some celebrities have waded into the conversation, including singer Diamond Appiah who is a known rival of the comedian, who mocked Afia and the trouble in her home.

Others like local social media sensation Rashida Beauty said that she understood what Afia was going through, and actress Gloria Sarfo has warned all women to be wary of the men that cross their path following the queen of comedy’s scandal.

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has also added her voice to the issue, calling for all Ghanaians to forgive the Afia Schwarzenegger.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress apologized to Ghanaians on behalf of her friend, stating she is only human and deserves the people’s patience.

“I want to use this opportunity to apologize to all @queenafiaschwarzenegger lovers, please calm down and don’t be disappointed in her, please forgive her as she’s human just like us.. I beg u all to keep the love alive, and God bless u for supporting us… we love u all.. @queenafiaschwarzenegger I love u mum… have faith in the Lord.. The battle is still the Lords,” she wrote.

Afia Schwarzenegger has made no official comments on the matter, only using her social media posts to make subtle indications that she has no regrets about her life and is quite fine with it.