Afia Schwarzenegger is a shameful prostitute – Lutterodt

Friday, 8 September 2017

2017-09-08

Controversial counselor George lutterodt has condemned Afia Schwarzenegger for sleeping with another man in a matrimonial bed.

According to him, Afia shouldn’t have married when she knew, she likes sleeping around “whoever is fond of sleeping around has no business getting married, Afia had no business marrying, she should have stayed single” he said.

Reacting to a video Afia posted on Facebook asking Ghanaians to spread her naked video because she really wants to trend, the counselor said, what has happened to Afia is no joke and must be handled with all seriousness.

“Afia should stop that nonsense she’s saying, has she forgotten she gave invitation to personalities to grace her wedding? Was she making a fool of those who came to her wedding?” he quizzed.

The relationship expert said, Afia’s concern now should be the effect this incident may have on her children and not how viral she’s trending on social media.

“Ghanafuo, I’m pleading with you, I apologize on behalf of this stupid girl, I beg you, she has kids, maybe she’s just insane, forgive her, “he said.